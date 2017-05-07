

CTV Windsor





With the Memorial Cup less than two weeks away, the organizing committee says it is still seeking volunteers.

"The response for volunteers has been good," said volunteer coordinator Niva Segatto said. "But we are looking for more people who love this city, are enthusiastic and want to be involved with this huge event."

The Memorial Cup runs from May 19 to 28 at the WFCU Centre.

Positions are still available in a variety of capacities, including hospitality and transportation.

There is a volunteer orientation session Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the WFCU Centre's Collavino Hall, where anyone interested in volunteering can register.

For more information, contact Niva at NivaS@Windsor2017.com