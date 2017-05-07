Featured
Memorial Cup volunteers needed as tournament quickly approaches
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, May 7, 2017 12:23PM EDT
With the Memorial Cup less than two weeks away, the organizing committee says it is still seeking volunteers.
"The response for volunteers has been good," said volunteer coordinator Niva Segatto said. "But we are looking for more people who love this city, are enthusiastic and want to be involved with this huge event."
The Memorial Cup runs from May 19 to 28 at the WFCU Centre.
Positions are still available in a variety of capacities, including hospitality and transportation.
There is a volunteer orientation session Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the WFCU Centre's Collavino Hall, where anyone interested in volunteering can register.
For more information, contact Niva at NivaS@Windsor2017.com
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Police interviewing witnesses in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian
- Deck built for wheelchair causes complaint from neighbour due to width
- Single vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent leaves transport driver in critical condition
- Memorial Cup volunteers needed as tournament quickly approaches
- More Longo's brand meat recalled due to E.coli risk