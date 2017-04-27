

Rich Garton





The Memorial Cup is the most coveted trophy for junior hockey players across Canada -- and it will be making its rounds around Windsor before any team can get its hands on it.

The city announced the "10 wards in 10 days" initiative.

The Memorial Cup will arrive in Windsor on May 18th with a special ceremony in Dieppe Park.

Over the following 10 days, it will tour the city with a stop in each community, at libraries, parks, community centres, legions and Devonshire Mall.

Each stop will feature fan giveaways, opportunities to enter contests and a chance to take a picture with the cup.

Spitfires co-owner John Savage says, “The cup and the hockey is the reason why this exists, but at the end of the day, this is about the entire community providing the opportunity to reach out. We're going to take it out into the communities into the county.”

The cup will also make its way to Essex.

visit mastercardmemorialcup.ca for a complete list of 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup events and to purchase tickets.