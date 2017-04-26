Featured
Memorial Cup tickets now on sale
The 2017 Memorial Cup logo has been revealed. (Courtesy Windsor Spitfires)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 4:58PM EDT
Single-game tickets for the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup are now on sale.
Tickets for games featuring the host Windsor Spitfires are available at a cost of $90 plus HST, while games featuring two of the other three participating teams are priced at $75 plus HST.
Fans can now purchase tickets for preliminary round (round-robin) games only at the Ve-locity Injury Law Box Office (Gate 2, WFCU Centre) or online at WFCU-Centre.com.
Single-game tickets for the tournament's semi-final and final are not on sale at this time.
