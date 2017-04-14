Featured
Memorial Cup ticket packages now on sale
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 12:45PM EDT
Ticket packages are now on sale for the Memorial Cup in Windsor.
The two-game combo ticket package is on sale to the general public online at WFCU-Centre.com.
Fans can choose a Windsor Spitfires round-robin game and combine it with one game featuring two of the other three Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League clubs competing.
The cost per two-game combo ticket package is $150 plus HST.
Click on the 'Buy Tickets' option, on the website and “Mastercard Memorial Cup Packages” and “Mastercard Memorial Cup Combo” before choosing a game from Option A and a game from Option B.
The Spitfires are the hosts of the Memorial Cup, which begins on May 19.
