The Windsor Spitfires are getting ready to celebrate the franchise’s third Memorial Cup with the community.

The City of Windsor will hold a parade and celebration to honour the hockey team on Wednesday night.

Fans and proud residents alike are invited to line the parade route along Ouellette Avenue, from Wyandotte Street north to the Riverfront, prior to the 6:00 p.m. start time.

The celebration will end at Riverfront Festival Plaza where members of the Spitfires will say a few words and fans can mingle with the players and get autographs afterwards.

The Spitfires claimed the junior hockey championship on home ice at the WFCU Centre after beating the OHL Champion Erie Otters 4-3 on Sunday.

It is the third Memorial Cup championship for the Spitfires in the nine years.

“I’m flying pretty high right now and I don’t think I will be coming down anytime soon” admits forward Luke Boka.

Members of the Spitfires say they are looking forward to celebrating the victory with their fans.

“I just want to have fun” says defenceman Mikhail Sergachev. “I think we deserve it and the fans deserve it.”

The celebration will not include goaltender Michael DiPietro and forward Gabe Vilardi. They will be in Buffalo for the NHL combine prior to next month’s draft.

CTV Windsor will be broadcasting live from the celebration on Wednesday night with reports from Angelo Aversa, Michelle Maluske and Arms Bumanlag.