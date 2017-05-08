

CTV Windsor





The organizing committee for the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup tournament in Windsor is defending ticket prices.

Ticket prices have drawn the ire of some fans on social media.

But Event Manager Steve Horne tells CTV Windsor the organizing committee was cautious about pricing.

“We've followed along the lines of what the other past host organizing committees have done and we feel that we're right there” says Horne.

Ticket packages for games in Windsor are as high as $885 but as low as $595. In London three years ago, the lowest ticket package available for Memorial Cup games was $600.

Single game tickets in London cost $91 for the upper bowl and $81 for the lower bowl. In Windsor, tickets for single games will range from $75 to $90 for games involving the host Spitfires.

Horne adds there are just over a thousand tickets left for each of the round robin games, including 1,300 for the first game of the tournament on Friday May 19 involving the Windsor Spitfires.

Horne expects tickets will go fast once the other three teams have booked their ticket to the tournament.

“It’s basically the Super Bowl of Junior Hockey” adds Horne.

If you do want tickets to any of the games, you can purchase them at the WFCU Centre box office or online

The 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup tournament begins Friday May 19 and concludes on Sunday May 28.