Memorial Cup banners sell out in less than a day
The City of Windsor is selling Memorial Cup banners. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 2, 2017
City of Windsor officials say the Memorial Cup banners have sold out in less than a day.
So as the banners are remove from the city’s street posts, they may be moving to the walls of homes, offices and businesses.
The city announced the sale of the banners yesterday.
The banners were on street poles around the city to raise awareness about the Mastercard Memorial Cup and to welcome the Memorial Cup players, families and fans.
