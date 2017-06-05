

CTV Windsor





The Memorial Cup Champion Windsor Spitfires will open the 2017-18 Ontario Hockey League season at home.

The Spitfires will host the Saginaw Spirit on Thursday, September 21 at the WFCU Centre, where the 2017 championship team will be honoured during a banner-raising ceremony.

Windsor will travel the following night to London to play in the Knights home opener on Friday September 22.

London eliminated the Spitfires in a grueling seven game series in the first round of the 2017 OHL playoffs.

A 44-day layoff followed for the Spitfires before they hosted the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup.

Despite the layoff, Windsor won all three round-robin games before beating the Erie Otters 4-3 in the final to capture the franchise’s third Memorial Cup championship in the last nine years.

The Spits also became the first team to lose in the first round of their league playoff and still win the Memorial Cup.