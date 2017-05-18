

CTV Windsor





The public is invited to a free celebration Thursday as the Memorial Cup arrives in Windsor ahead of the annual tournament.

The trophy will arrive along the Detroit River aboard the Canadian Coast Guard Constable Carriere V.C. before docking at Dieppe Gardens around 6 p.m.

From there the cup will be led by a military parade to the Cenotaph starting at 6:30 p.m. on University Avenue.

A special ceremony open to the public will be held at the Essex County War Memorial in City Hall Square. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

The trophy will be displayed at City Hall for public viewing and photographs until 9 p.m.