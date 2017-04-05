

CTV Windsor





A memorial clock is planned for Little Italy in Windsor.

The 30-foot clock, which will honour Dr. Lazar Jovanovic, will stand at the roundabout on the corner of Erie Street.

The Serbian-born doctor, was a licensed and practicing physician in Rome, Italy, prior to emigrating to Canada.

Dr. Jovanovich Family Medicine Practice was located on Erie Street from 1951 to 1993.

He practiced medicine as a family physician and an ER doctor.

The Erie Street BIA wants to finish the project by Labour Day weekend, just in time for their annual bike race.

A fundraiser for the memorial clock will be held April 7 at the Caboto Club.