Memorial clock planned for Erie Street
A perspective sketch of a memorial clock planned for Erie Street in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Erie Street BIA)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 10:43AM EDT
A memorial clock is planned for Little Italy in Windsor.
The 30-foot clock, which will honour Dr. Lazar Jovanovic, will stand at the roundabout on the corner of Erie Street.
The Serbian-born doctor, was a licensed and practicing physician in Rome, Italy, prior to emigrating to Canada.
Dr. Jovanovich Family Medicine Practice was located on Erie Street from 1951 to 1993.
He practiced medicine as a family physician and an ER doctor.
The Erie Street BIA wants to finish the project by Labour Day weekend, just in time for their annual bike race.
A fundraiser for the memorial clock will be held April 7 at the Caboto Club.
