The quality of well water around the North Kent Wind Farm will be the focus of a community meeting next week.

Organizers say updates will be given on project construction, and how it may impact the well water for nearby residents.

The meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Church of Immaculate Conception in Pain Court starting at 5:30 p.m.

A panel of experts will be on hand to answer questions.

The group Water Wells First has complained about the construction, alleging the activity is stirring up turbidity in the well water at nearby farms.

Group spokesperson Kevin Jakubec says he is worried about the possible release of heavy metals into the drinking water.

Jakubec’s group set up blockades last month to prevent crews from working at the site.

The company overseeing the construction says it found no issues after running a faucet as the water appeared clear and colourless.