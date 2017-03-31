

CTV Windsor





A ceremonial change of command at the Windsor Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire Chief Bruce Montone was relieved of duty Friday and replaced by the new Chief, Stephen Laforet.

Laforet has been with Windsor Fire for 26 years, serving as deputy chief for the last five years.

Laforet expects to continue strong leadership exemplified by Monton, who has been chief for the last five years.

Laforet says his first order of business is to meet with staff next week.