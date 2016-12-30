

CTV Windsor





OPP say a quantity of meat products was stolen from Cottam Cold Storage and Meat Market.

OPP responded to the 100 block of Essex County Road 34 East in Cottam on Friday for a report of a break and enter.

It was determined someone gained access to the business overnight Thursday into Friday.

The OPP Crime Unit and Forensic Identification and Photographic Services are all investigating.

Anyone with information should contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.