Meat stolen from Cottam business following break-in
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 5:13PM EST
OPP say a quantity of meat products was stolen from Cottam Cold Storage and Meat Market.
OPP responded to the 100 block of Essex County Road 34 East in Cottam on Friday for a report of a break and enter.
It was determined someone gained access to the business overnight Thursday into Friday.
The OPP Crime Unit and Forensic Identification and Photographic Services are all investigating.
Anyone with information should contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
