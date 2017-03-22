

A Windsor-Essex program has been trying to provide a basic necessity to the most vulnerable for more than 30 years.

Demand for Meals on Wheels is growing. Volunteers say they’ve have never been busier, now serving roughly 20,000 meals a year.

Ursula Eldracher, 81, has mobility issues, making it difficult to shop for food.

“I knew I wasn't eating properly,” says Eldracher.

Eldracher along with about 100 county residents receive meals on wheels daily, 80 per cent of them are seniors.

“Clients pay six dollars per meal,” says Amherstburg Community Services executive director Kathy Dibartolomeo. “They get a nutritionally balanced meal with no added salt and oils.”

Meals on Wheels expanded its service area, after seeing a growing need in LaSalle and McGregor.

“With the world that we live in now, a lot of the seniors their families are moving away for jobs or whatever reason so they're here alone and want to remain in their homes,” says Eldracher.

To raise awareness, Meals on Wheels Amherstburg has kicked off its March for Meals campaign.

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo and police chief Tim Berthiaume volunteered for the day, dropping off meals while showing support for the program.

Meals on Wheels has also just launched a Meals for Moms program, which caters to busy mothers that may not have time to go to the grocery store or cook for themselves or their children.