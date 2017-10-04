

CTV Windsor





Windsor firefighters will conduct home inspections with VON Meals on Wheels clients to raise awareness of fire prevention.

The partnership is to celebrate Meals on Wheels Week Oct. 1 – Oct. 7 and Fire Prevention Week Oct. 8 – Oct. 14.

“We look forward to this event every year because Windsor Fire & Rescue offer our clients peace of mind and important fire safety education”, says Christine Brush, MOW program coordinator.

The goal is to help ensure that residents have working smoke alarms and a developed and practiced home escape plan.

Prevention personnel and firefighting crews will be following VON Meals on Wheels volunteers from door-to-door while they deliver meals to clients.

This is also a date in which we invite community patrons who are interested in seeing how our program works, and want to give back, to join our volunteers with assisting in the meal delivery.

VON Meals on Wheels helps those who are unable to cook, maintain their independence at home by delivering nutritious, delicious and affordable meals throughout Windsor.

Clients include seniors, people recovering from illness or surgery, and people with disabilities. The program is available to those who need short term (caregiver relief, recuperation, seasonal), or long term assistance.