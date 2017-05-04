Featured
McHappy Day raises over $149K in Windsor
McHappy Day in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 4, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 5:05PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 4, 2017 5:33PM EDT
The community of Windsor-Essex answered the call again for McHappy Day.
Jason Trussel, the owner of McDonald’s restaurant on Dougall, tells CTV Windsor they raised more than $149,000 on Wednesday.
That is nearly double the $86,000 raised in 2016.
"All of the restaurants in Windsor-Essex were far busier than we expected" admits Trussel.
The money collected will support the new Ronald McDonald House of Windsor as well as Big Brothers – Big Sisters of Windsor-Essex.
There will be a one-year anniversary celebration on Friday for Ronald McDonald House at Windsor Regional Hospital.
