

CTV Windsor





The community of Windsor-Essex answered the call again for McHappy Day.

Jason Trussel, the owner of McDonald’s restaurant on Dougall, tells CTV Windsor they raised more than $149,000 on Wednesday.

That is nearly double the $86,000 raised in 2016.

"All of the restaurants in Windsor-Essex were far busier than we expected" admits Trussel.

The money collected will support the new Ronald McDonald House of Windsor as well as Big Brothers – Big Sisters of Windsor-Essex.

There will be a one-year anniversary celebration on Friday for Ronald McDonald House at Windsor Regional Hospital.