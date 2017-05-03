

CTV Windsor





It’s McHappy Day. For every Big Mac, McCafe coffee or Happy Meal purchased on Wednesday, McDonald’s will give $1 to Ronald McDonald House Charities in Canada.

Jason Trussell, the owner of McDonald’s on Dougall in Windsor, says they raised over $86,000 just in Windsor-Essex last year.

He hopes to beat that total.

The money raised locally this year will help Windsor’s new Ronald McDonald House.

It’s the first McHappy Day since the house opened, and Manager Christine Richer says they need your help.

“We don't have any control over what is happening medically with their child, but we can help take care of them, the parents and the families and make sure we help get them strong” says Richer.

Volunteers say the food or the beds at Ronald McDonald House would not be possible without the support on McHappy Day.

Trussell tells CTV Windsor a number of people who have used the house plan to volunteer at local restaurants on Wednesday.

In addition to raising the money for Ronald McDonald House, money raised in Windsor-Essex will support Big Brothers Big Sisters to help send kids to camp this summer.

It has been 40 years since McDonald's Canada first launched McHappy Day.