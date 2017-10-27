

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is asking for the publics' help.

He wants to know what you think should become of the 92-year-old former Windsor jail in Sandwich Town.

Infrastructure Ontario owns the property, which includes two buildings and a parking lot, and it has agreed to sell it to the city for $1.

Dilkens says the city may want to salvage the property but only if a solid idea comes forward.

"It needs a little TLC, so we need a solid plan," says Dilkens in a message posted to social media.

CTV Windsor hit the streets and spoke to a number of residents who shared plenty of ideas – from a youth hostel to a high end hotel. Some suggested a grocery store or restaurant, a community centre, even a museum with the history of Sandwich Town.

Some residents also suggested a new police station to increase safety in the neighbourhood.

Ward 2 councilor John Elliot tells CTV News whatever the property's future -- it has to be self-sufficient.

"As long as it can generate revenue and pay for itself and being historical, there's probably some historical grants available" says Elliot.

Sandwich Town BIA Chair Mary-Ann Cuderman says any change will benefit local businesses.

"We are a struggling community and any type of development that can be brought here to being more attention to Sandwich Towne is miraculous" says Cuderman, who admits a redevelopment won’t be easy. “It's going to take private money. We are talking millions of dollars."

Residents are invited to submit their ideas to mayoro@citywindsor.ca.