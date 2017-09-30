

CTV Windsor





On Saturday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens welcomed numerous dignitaries including Masonic members from Windsor-Essex, Toronto, Michigan and Ohio for a cornerstone ceremony for the new city hall.

“It’s my pleasure to have so many Masons from Ontario and our neighbours in the United States with us here today to celebrate what I like to think of as a transfer of history from our current city hall built in 1956 to our new city hall opening in 2018,” said Mayor Dilkens. “This will be the third city hall cornerstone ceremony performed by Masons for Windsor, and with it a span of over 160 years will be bridged.”

The ceremony took place just north of the current city hall.

When construction is complete on the new building in May 2018, the stone will be located on an interior wall along with cornerstones from two former city halls dedicated in 1856 and 1871.