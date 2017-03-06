

CTV Windsor





The race for leader of the federal Conservative party hit Windsor.

Maxime Bernier started his Ontario campaign tour by stopping at the Lumberjack Restaurant on Monday.

Windsor-Essex is not considered a Tory stronghold. Former Essex MP Jeff Watson has been the only area Conservative Member of Parliament since 1958.

But Bernier hopes to change that with his position on taxes, government spending and immigration.

"When you balance the budget, when you lower taxes to Canadian entrepreneurs, that will create jobs in this country,” says Bernier.

Bernier also discussed abolishing the CRTC and the privatization of Canada Post as well as federal airports.

Bernier said his campaign is based on four core principles; "individual freedom, personal freedom, respect, and fairness."

Party members in attendance said they were pleased one of the 14 candidates for the federal party leadership made a stop in Windsor.

Conservative party members will vote for their new leader on May 27.