The contentious Matchette Road debate is coming back to city hall.

Windsor council will look at a few options, everything from wildlife crossing measures along the busy stretch of road to outright closure of Matchette.

But Windsor's mayor is looking at putting another big option on the table - the Ojibway Prairie Complex and Nature Reserve is home to some 4,000 species.

Some say it’s a recipe for roadkill.

"These are the warning bells that are going off,” says Derek Coronado from the Citizens Environmental Alliance. “These species cannot sustain these kinds of roadkill losses for much longer."

It's one of the reasons why council is looking at undertaking an environmental assessment next Monday to determine what to do along Matchette Road.

"We think they have to look at the full range of options, up to and including the closures of the road, but to get all questions answered, EA is what they have to conduct," says Coronado.

One of those options, the outright closure of Matchette, even on a pilot basis, is not an option supported by Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis.

“A reasonable balanced compromise can be achieved with keeping the road open, but allowing for some kind of infrastructure enhancements that make it safer for the animals in and around the area," says Francis.

That would lead to the other option, building some form of land bridge, tunnel or eco-passage for wildlife to pass through.

“In 2017 is surely there are more options in front of us than to maintain status quo or to close entirely," says Francis.

But a bridge or tunnel for the animals would cost anywhere from$ 250,000 to $20 million.