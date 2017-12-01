

CTV Windsor





Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse has submitted feedback from Sandwich Towne residents to the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority.

Masse submitted a feedback document on the Community Benefit Framework for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Masse held a public meeting Nov. 18 to listen to concerns from Sandwich residents and share his thoughts on the projects.

Through the “Crossing Agreement” that sets out the legal structure for the new crossing to proceed the successful proponent is required to implement a “Community Benefits Plan” to address border impacts in both Canada and the United States.

The WDBA requested community input for the development of the CBF.

Masse says his work focused on ensuring that the people who had and will be most impacted by border activity through this region is clearly articulated to the WDBA and the eventual proponent.

“There is one neighbourhood that has paid a heavy price for the border, it is Historic Sandwich Towne,” says Masse.

“The Community Benefit Framework represents an opportunity to make this neighbourhood whole after suffering the direct and devastating consequences of hosting a major international border crossing.”

Mass says the success of this project will be measured by its ability to mitigate these impacts and improve the lives of the people this border affects every day.

Masse says his submission includes two key recommendations:

-That Community Benefits investments begin immediately.

-That Community Benefits investments continue permanently over the entire life-cycle of the infrastructure, that they be tied to traffic volumes and invested transparently and with active community input.