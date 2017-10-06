

CTV Windsor





Windsor West MP Brian Masse is not getting the answers he is looking for over the Ambassador Bridge.

The New Democrat MP stood in the House of Commons Thursday and questioned the Liberal government over its permit for the replacement of the international crossing in Windsor.

Masse asked if in fact the 87-year-old crossing will be torn down when the new twin span is built, as outlined in the permit from the Canadian government that allows the construction of a new bridge.

That is different from the American government’s permit, according to the Detroit International Bridge Company. It says the U-S permit calls for the old bridge to be saved for its historical significance.

The Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Transport, Karen McCrimmon, responded in the House by reading the details of the Canadian permit, which call for the old bridge to be demolished.

The Detroit International Bridge Company received the permit for the new bridge from the Canadian government in September. The company says the new $1-billion crossing will be built by 2020.

Masse has long complained about the approval process and lack of transparency.

He claims there is a long-standing frustration within the community that residents have been disrespected on both sides of the border.

Masse adds the decision to build a new bridge was done behind closed doors, without informing the public, and the decision to announce the expansion was not done in Windsor.

The New Democrat also questions why the Liberals are rewarding a company that just last year was issued work orders because of the dangers of the current 87-year-old structure.

McCrimmon insists Windsor needs two viable bridges, since it is Canada’s busiest commercial crossing.

She adds the Ambassador Bridge company has no bearing on the multi-billion dollar Gordie Howe International Bridge project.