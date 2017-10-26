

CTV Windsor





The New Democrat MP for Windsor West wants the federal government to transfer stewardship of Ojibway Shores from the Windsor Port Authority to Environment Canada.

Brian Masse stood up in the House of Commons on Wednesday and said the move would ensure the sustainability of the 33 acre parcel of land.

Ojibway Shores is owned by the federal government but it is currently under the management of the Windsor Port Authority.

Masse claims after failed attempts to develop the property for commercial interests, the WPA has proposed publicly that it would lease the property for $10-million over 30 years.

Masse says the Port wants to be compensated through the Community Benefits fund that is proposed for the Gordie Howe International Bridge. But he says this fund is meant to offset economic and environmental degradation of Sandwich Towne and the broader community related to the border.

He doesn’t like the idea of using taxpayer dollars to pay the WPA.

“The suggestion that Community Benefits meant to mitigate the significant impacts of hosting crucial international border infrastructure in an historic neighbourhood should be used to acquire land the public already owns is in a word – offensive” said Masse. “Those funds are intended to be spent on restoring neighbourhoods like Sandwich Towne. The WPA’s suggestion is predatory.”

Environmentalists in the region argue Ojibway Shores is extremely significant environmental land providing habitat rare fauna and flora as well as species-at-risk.

Masse has written the federal government outlining a plan to transfer stewardship of Ojibway Shores to Environment Canada, where it can be managed by a Department equipped to exercise appropriate stewardship over land holding critical environmental significance.

“I am proposing that the federal government remove Ojibway Shores from under the management of the Windsor Port Authority and move it to Environment Canada.

“This is a simple administrative process that could happen quite easily and would cost the community nothing” said Masse. “The benefits for the Government, the community and even the Port are immeasurable. Environment Canada is the proper steward given the resources at its disposal that will protect Ojibway Shores’ biodiversity.”