Windsor West MP Brian Masse was in Washington this week as a member of the Canada-US Inter-Parliamentary Group Congressional visit.

Masse, NDP caucus critic for the Canada-US Border and the Great Lakes, is a long-serving member and vice-chair of this association.

While in Washington, Masse will meet with House and Senate leaders, members of the Canadian American Business Council as well as diplomatic officials.

The agenda included the Canada-US border, bi-lateral trade and the Great Lakes.

“Canada-US is Canada’s most important international bi-lateral relationship,” said Masse in a news release. “These meetings are always crucial for policy makers on both sides of the border to be able to identify and understand the value and importance of continuing to build on a relationship that has benefitted both countries tremendously over our shared history.”

He says given recent disruptions at our shared border and speculation that significant changes impacting the relationship are being seriously contemplated, this visit is incredibly timely.

The Inter-Parliamentary Group was in Washington until Wednesday.