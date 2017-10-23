

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are asking for the public’s help after two masked men with weapons allegedly confronted a man in a Lakeshore home.

Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 400 block of South Street on Sunday at about 12:30 a.m.

Police say the suspects went to the home and confronted a male resident.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident and the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The first suspect was described as a white male with a large build, approximately 5'8" tall. The second suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6'1" tall, wearing all black.

Police are asking that any person having information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime immediately contact the OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.