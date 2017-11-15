

CTV Windsor





Bad news for Mariah Carey fans.

Caesars Windsor has announced the Grammy-award winning singer will not perform this weekend in Windsor.

Carey, who has 18 #1 singles on Billboard, was scheduled to perform Friday night at Caesars Windsor but the casino has announced the show has been cancelled due to artist illness.

The casino says at this time, the show will not be rescheduled.

Caesars Windsor will be providing refunds to anyone who purchased a ticket.

If purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, bring proof of purchase and/or tickets to the Box Office, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and midnight on show nights.

If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, refunds will be processed automatically using your method of payment. For help, call 1-855-985-HELP (4357).