

CTV Windsor





Many Essex County OPP officers were busy over the Labour Day long weekend, handing out 154 speeding charges.

OPP officers throughout the province set their sights on speeding and all other forms of aggressive driving.

Police say it is noteworthy that there were no arrests for impaired driving in Essex County during the long weekend but, four "warn range" drivers licence suspensions were levied.

The results of the Essex County blitz are as follows:

154 Speeding charges

3 Stunt Driving charges

2 Seatbelt charges

8 Distracted Driving charges

11 Hazardous Moving Violations

32 Other Highway Traffic Act charges

5 Liquor Licence Act charges

9 Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act charges

1 Other Criminal Code Driving offence

4 Warn Range suspensions

10 Marine offences

1 Controlled Drug and Substances Act offence

Police say their goal is that enforcement action against these motorists now will change their driving behaviour and prevent a catastrophe in the future - for them and other motorists.