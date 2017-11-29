

CTV Windsor





It’s one of the most talked about stories in Chatham.

Some municipal officials say they have been told the Dresden slots facility will be moving to Chatham and it will become a casino.

Officials with Gateway Casino, who operate the slots facility, will only say they are committed to Dresden until at least 2020, fueling the speculation about a move.

Some residents suggest the new casino should go near Walmart, beside the convention centre, or at the former Sears or Navistar locations.

But some council members suggest the Power Centre is the best bet for a new casino location, with plenty of development at the north end of Chatham.

North Kent councillor Leon Leclair believes the possible move will benefit Chatham-Kent in the long run but will deliver a blow to the town of Dresden.

"it's not good for Dresden, I'm disappointed” admits Leclair.

The slots opened in 2001 next to the Dresden Raceway, which is operated by the agricultural society.

The president of the Dresden Agricultural Society tells CTV Windsor they will roll the dice with or without the casino.

“There's still going to be strong great horse racing here,” says Lucille Laprise. “We are a small community that looks out for one another and we strive to do the very best that we can."