

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a home invasion on Campbell Avenue.

On Monday around 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Campbell for a home invasion.

One of the occupants at the house called police to advise that they were being robbed and he hung up.

Officers arrived and saw a man running from the back of the house.

Three victims were located inside. Police say one of the victims had his hands tied behind his back and a cut on the top of his head.

Investigation revealed the victim heard a knock at the door and when he opened the door two unknown suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded cash.

One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim in the head with a handgun.

The suspects obtained a quantity of money and while they were going through the house they observed officers arriving and fled out the back door.

The WPS canine unit and patrol officers searched the area but they didn't locate the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a man with dark skin, approximately 5'10, wearing a ski mask and gloves.

The second suspect is described as a black man, approximately 5'10, wearing a gray toque and a dark green coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com