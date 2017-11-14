

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a 46-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an assault at a home on Dougall Avenue.

A 23-year-old man has been charged and a second suspect is sought by police.

Patrol officers were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Dougall Avenue on Saturday at about 9:15 p.m. for a report of an assault that had just occurred.

Officers attended and met with a 34-year-old woman, who had been visiting at the involved residence.

The woman had called 911 to report that the occupant of the residence, a 46-year-old man, had just been assaulted.

Officers located the man, who was suffering from severe injuries to his head, arm and leg.

The victim was transported to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that earlier in the evening, a man who was known to the victim went to his house.

Police say the pair got into a verbal argument over a transaction dispute.

The man left the victim's residence in a cab, only to return shortly after, in the company of a second male who was also known to the victim.

Police say both men entered the victim's residence brandishing weapons and the victim was then struck with a weapon numerous times.

One of the males allegedly then removed property from the victim's pocket and both suspects fled the residence.

The scene was processed by the Forensic Identification Unit and the Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating.

Investigation has confirmed that this assault was targeted, and not random.

Both suspects have been identified.

On Monday at about 3:30 a.m. patrol officers arrested one of the suspects on Tournier Street at Baby Street without incident.

Zephaniah Moses, 23, from Windsor, is charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

Police are looking for the second suspect, a 35-year-old man from Windsor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.