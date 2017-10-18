

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating after a 45-year-old man was stabbed on Church Street.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Church Street and Karl Place for stabbing that just occurred on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Upon arrival officers spoke to the man, who sustained a stab wound during an altercation with a group of people.

He told police that he was walking in the area when they approached him and began assaulting him.

A concerned citizen approached the group and confronted them and they began to disperse.

The victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.