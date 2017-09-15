Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Amherstburg
Amherstburg police investigate a shooting on Sandwich Street in Amherstburg, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (Christie Bezaire / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 9:12AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 15, 2017 3:12PM EDT
Amherstburg police say a 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Friday morning on Sandwich Street North.
Police say the victim is in stable condition, recovering in a Detroit area hospital.
There was a police standoff on 1502 Betts Ave. in Windsor Friday afternoon related to the shooting. Sources tell CTV News the person involved in the standoff is dead.
Grant St. remains closed for the police investigation but Sandwich St. is now open.
Officers say there are no safety concerns in relation to the shooting. All schools in the area were open for the day.