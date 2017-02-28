

A farm accident in Chatham-Kent has left a man with serious injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a property on Grand Avenue East in Chatham about 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a man was attempting to remove a pole from the ground with chains attached to his tractor when the tractor flipped on top of him. Gasoline started to leak out of the tractor and onto the hot engine, which ignited a fire.

Crews worked to free the man, who was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and then air-lifted to the Hamilton burn unit.

The incident is being investigated.