Featured
Man sent to Hamilton burn unit after tractor accident
Chatham-Kent police
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 11:40AM EST
A farm accident in Chatham-Kent has left a man with serious injuries.
Emergency crews responded to a property on Grand Avenue East in Chatham about 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police say a man was attempting to remove a pole from the ground with chains attached to his tractor when the tractor flipped on top of him. Gasoline started to leak out of the tractor and onto the hot engine, which ignited a fire.
Crews worked to free the man, who was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and then air-lifted to the Hamilton burn unit.
The incident is being investigated.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Police continue to investigate shooting but no further arrests expected
- Man sent to Hamilton burn unit after tractor accident
- Lawyers follow the money as court releases London Knights and other CHL team financials
- 'No cure': Young Ont. man wants mental illness included in assisted-dying law
- Consultation planned ahead of legislation to combat ticket scalping