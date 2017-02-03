

Windsor, CTV Windsor





A man says he was beaten by four men after someone threw something at his vehicle.

Windsor Police were contacted on Sunday about a robbery that happened near Howard Avenue and Division Road around 2:30 a.m. that morning.

The 31 year old man told officers he was driving east on Division when someone in a black, four door vehicle threw an object at his vehicle.

The man told police he turned around and began to follow the suspects when both vehicles stopped and the man says four men got out and confronted him.

The man told police one suspect kicked his rear tail light and then they all came at him with objects in their hands.

He says he was struck repeatedly and one suspect took his wallet.

The four suspects are described as white males in their late teens or early twenties.

The complainant received minor injuries.