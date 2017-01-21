

CTV Windsor





One person is in critical condition following a house fire in Windsor.

Fire crews were called to 1338 Currie Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday.

They found flames and heavy smoke coming from the first floor.

A man had to be rescued and was sent to hospital in critical condition.

An investigator is attending the scene to determine the cause and damage.

The Windsor fire department also had to deal with a fire just before 4 a.m. Saturday at 3485 Wells St.

Fire officials say a working smoke alarm allowed occupants of a townhouse to safely escape and there were no injuries. But the family of five is now homeless.

That blaze was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

The fire damage is pegged at $100,000.