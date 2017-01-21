Featured
Man rescued from burning home listed in critical condition
Man pulled from burning home at 1338 Currie Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 is listed in critical condition. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:56AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 12:50PM EST
One person is in critical condition following a house fire in Windsor.
Fire crews were called to 1338 Currie Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday.
They found flames and heavy smoke coming from the first floor.
A man had to be rescued and was sent to hospital in critical condition.
An investigator is attending the scene to determine the cause and damage.
The Windsor fire department also had to deal with a fire just before 4 a.m. Saturday at 3485 Wells St.
Fire officials say a working smoke alarm allowed occupants of a townhouse to safely escape and there were no injuries. But the family of five is now homeless.
That blaze was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.
The fire damage is pegged at $100,000.
