

CTV Windsor





The man injured in an alleged machete attack in Leamington has been released from hospital.

Essex County OPP released the information on Friday, on the same day the accused is scheduled to make his first court appearance.

Nathan Mitchell, 33, has been charged with attempted murder and has been in custody since his arrest last month.

Police have not released the victim’s name, who sustained life-threatening injuries, but friends have identified him as 42-year-old Leford Bailey.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday April 16 near the Plumbrook apartments and forced the closure of Plumbrook Drive for several hours.

A resident told CTV News that a machete was involved, and that residents living near the crime scene were advised by police to stay in their homes.

The OPP have not identified the weapon used in the attack.

Police are reminding the public, despite the serious nature of the incident, there is no further threat to public safety.