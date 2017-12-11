Man pleads guilty to kidnapping woman in Windsor
Published Monday, December 11, 2017
A 42-year-old man pleaded guilty to six charges, including kidnapping, in superior court on Monday.
It stems from an incident on July 12, 2016.
A woman was kidnapped from a home on Montcalm Street in Windsor.
Police say she managed to escape at a service center on the 401 near Ingersoll.
Thomas Manuel also pleaded guilty to choking, forcible confinement, assault, threatening death and assault with a weapon.
Crown Attorney Scott Kerwin told the court the incident started as a domestic fight over patio stones - until Manuel tied up the woman by her hands and feet and attached the rope to a beam in their home.
Kerwin says Manuel also put a butcher knife up the woman’s' nose to force her into the car.
A charge of attempted murder and a second charge of assault with a weapon were dropped.
A court-order publication ban prevents us from identifying the woman.
Manuel will have a sentencing hearing in January.