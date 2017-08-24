Man known to frequent Windsor area wanted on Canada-wide warrant
William Gies is known to frequent the Barrie Ont. area, and is wanted on a Canada-Wide Warrant.
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 3:11PM EDT
Provincial police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
William Gies is known to frequent the Windsor area.
Gies was serving a 15-month sentence for assault causing bodily harm, and fail to comply with probation order but breached his long-term supervision order.
William Gies described as:
· Male, white (42 yrs.)
· 5’7”
· 209 Ibs
· Black hair and blue eyes
Gies is known to frequent the Barrie, Wasaga Beach and Stayner areas.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Provincial ROPE Squad at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).