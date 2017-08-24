

Provincial police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

William Gies is known to frequent the Windsor area.



Gies was serving a 15-month sentence for assault causing bodily harm, and fail to comply with probation order but breached his long-term supervision order.



William Gies described as:



· Male, white (42 yrs.)



· 5’7”



· 209 Ibs



· Black hair and blue eyes



Gies is known to frequent the Barrie, Wasaga Beach and Stayner areas.



Anyone with any information is asked to call the Provincial ROPE Squad at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).