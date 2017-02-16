

CTV Windsor





The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after a man was injured in an industrial accident Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at Southwestern Manufacturing at 715 Sprucewood Avenue around 7:20 p.m.

Police were notified that a man had fallen about 40 feet from a lift. The man was working as an electrical contractor and is not an employee of Southwestern Manufacturing.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

The Ministry of Labour investigated more than 40 workplace accidents in Windsor Essex in 2016.