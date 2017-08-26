

It was an emotional homecoming for a Windsor man after a three-month stay in hospital.

Don Brunelle was passenger in a car that went out of control, slamming into a utility pole near Wheatley last May

Brunelle was in a coma for 30 days, suffered internal bleeding, broke his sternum and suffered a shattered pelvis.

When he arrived back home Friday he was greeted by more friends and family than he could count.

It's still a long road of recovery though as the 64-year old must learn to walk again.

Brunelle told CTV News the ordeal has taught him to appreciate life and not sweat the small stuff.