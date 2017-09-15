

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg police say a 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Friday morning on Sandwich Street North.

Police say the victim is now in stable condition, recovering in a Detroit area hospital.

There was a police standoff on 1502 Betts Ave. in Windsor Friday afternoon related to the shooting.

Members of both police services attended the area and secured the target residence.

At about 2 p.m., officers found a deceased male in a garage at the involved residence.

Due to these circumstances, officers continued to secure the scene and notified the province's Special Investigations Unit, which is now taking over the case.

No names have been released.