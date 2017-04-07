Featured
Man found sleeping in Wallaceburg garage gets arrested
Chatham-Kent Police are investigating a fatal crash in Tilbury on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 4:13PM EDT
An uninvited man who made himself at home at a Wallaceburg residence is in trouble with the law.
The homeowner discovered him sleeping on a couch in her detached garage yesterday morning, when she went to investigate damage to the garage door.
He awoke and left after she took a cell phone picture of him.
It was then she discovered he'd eaten $25 worth of food and drank six beers.
Chatham-Kent police found him a short time later and determined he had outstanding warrants in the Niagara Region.
A 21-year-old Port Colborne man is facing charges of break and enter and theft under $5,000.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.