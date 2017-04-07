

CTV Windsor





An uninvited man who made himself at home at a Wallaceburg residence is in trouble with the law.

The homeowner discovered him sleeping on a couch in her detached garage yesterday morning, when she went to investigate damage to the garage door.

He awoke and left after she took a cell phone picture of him.

It was then she discovered he'd eaten $25 worth of food and drank six beers.

Chatham-Kent police found him a short time later and determined he had outstanding warrants in the Niagara Region.

A 21-year-old Port Colborne man is facing charges of break and enter and theft under $5,000.