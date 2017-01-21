

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police have charged a woman following a pair of crashes in the city early Saturday.

Police were called to Buckingham Avenue in Chatham around 2:45 a.m. about a vehicle hitting a parked car and then fleeing.

Police say the vehicle then ran off the road and partially rolled on King Street at Third Street.

Through investigation, police say the female driver collided with the vehicle on Buckingham. They say she then switched places with her male passenger, who then drove away and was involved in the second collision on King Street.

Police have charged the 29-year-old Chatham female with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop at the scene of a collision and driving a motor vehicle in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

Police are still attempting to locate the male driver who fled on foot after the second crash.