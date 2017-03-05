

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent Police have laid charges in a suspected arson.

A house on Dew Drop Line in Thamesville was already engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire fighters extinguished the blaze, but the residence was a total loss. The damage is estimated at $120,000. No injuries were reported.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with several offences related to the fire and surrounding incidents.

Police say there have been three fires at this residence over the last week. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist in the investigation.