Man facing charges in Thamesville house fire
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate what police say is the third fire in a single week at a Thamesville home. (Chatham-Kent Fire Dept., via Twitter)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 12:19PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 5, 2017 12:28PM EST
Chatham-Kent Police have laid charges in a suspected arson.
A house on Dew Drop Line in Thamesville was already engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Fire fighters extinguished the blaze, but the residence was a total loss. The damage is estimated at $120,000. No injuries were reported.
A 46-year-old man has been charged with several offences related to the fire and surrounding incidents.
Police say there have been three fires at this residence over the last week. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist in the investigation.
