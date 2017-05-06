

CTV Windsor





A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police say he brought a butcher’s knife to a Tim Hortons restaurant in Chatham.

Police say early Saturday about 3 a.m., police were called after a man was acting suspicious at the Tim Hortons on Park Avenue East.

Police escorted the man out of the business and say once outside, a large butcher’s knife fell out of the man’s jacket.

The man was subsequently arrested on weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon charges.

The man was found to be on a weapons prohibition for violent offences and was also arrested for one count of breach of probation.

He was taken to Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters where he was held for a bail hearing.