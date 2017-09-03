

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is facing a list of charges after a domestic incident early Sunday morning.

Around 5am, officers responded to a call at a duplex in the 2100-block of Windermere Road where a man had damaged a vehicle and was acting erratically while carrying a knife.

An investigation found a female victim was being forcibly confined.

The male suspect began throwing items from the balcony damaging a police cruiser.

The confrontation lasted about three hours until the male climbed on to the roof of the building.

Officers were then able to enter and get the female victim to safety.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after and is charged of forcible confinement, uttering threats, mischief and weapons dangerous to public peace.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.