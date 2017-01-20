

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say a man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Chatham on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Bloomfield Road between Park Avenue and Hitchcock Road just before 10:30 a.m.

Through investigation, police determined the man was driving south on Bloomfield Road when his vehicle left the roadway and came to rest up against some bushes.

Police say the man, being the lone occupant in the vehicle, was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The name of the driver will not be released as per the family’s request.

The collision remains under investigation by the CKPS traffic management unit. Any witnesses are asked to contact Const. Ron Tricker at ront@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.