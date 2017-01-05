Featured
Man claims money found Devonshire Mall parking lot
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 4:58PM EST
Windsor police say a 73-year-old man has claimed the money found in the parking lot of Devonshire Mall on Dec. 22.
Police put out an appeal last week after no one stepped forward.
Officers say the man was able to identify the bills and they confirmed the story the man had withdrawn one-thousand dollars from a bank and put the money into an envelope.
After losing the money he figured he'd never see it again - but was surprised when his daughter told him the money had been turned over to authorities.
Police say he's grateful for the actions of the good Samaritan.
