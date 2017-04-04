

CTV Windsor





A man caught on surveillance video slamming a dog's head into the wall of an elevator has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.

Mark Randall was fined $500 and court costs following an appearance in provincial offences court in Windsor on Monday.

Randall was charged in January after the Humane Society discovered a video showing Randall slamming the dogs head and striking the same dog a number times.

Randall was looking after the two dogs while their owner was in the hospital.

The dogs are back in that owner's care.

Randall pleaded guilty to a charge of permitting an animal to be in distress.